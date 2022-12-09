Quilt shops, African restaurants and more: Here's what people in the Des Moines area searched for in 2022

A few trending searches stand out above the rest, according to Des Moines' Local Year in Search.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Now that Spotify Wrapped has come and gone, it's time for another yearly wrap-up: What topics were most Google searched in 2022?

The area's top trending animal of 2022 was a Pallas's cat, a type of small, stocky wildcat that can be found in central Asia, according to Google Trends.

The most-searched recipe in the Des Moines area was shotgun shells, a dish in which manicotti pasta is stuffed with meat and cheese before being wrapped in bacon and brushed with barbecue sauce.

The Des Moines area searched for "quilt shops near me" more than any other place in the United States.

Des Moines was also one of only two locations that had African restaurants as a top trending "near me" search; the other being Indianapolis.

Other trending "near me" searches were more predictable: for instance, "gas prices" and "cheap gas" both ranked in the top five.

Check out the full list of trending "near me" searches below:

Gas prices near me Estate sales near me Pilates near me Cheap gas near me Rest area near me Karaoke near me Quilt shops near me Remote jobs near me Swim lessons near me African restaurants near me



