Amazon to bring 1,000 jobs to the Quad Cities

"Guess what that means," said Rumler, "there're going to be businesses that will prosper as a result of Amazon being here. Think about the suppliers. The people that will be building this building will be here in the in the Quad Cities area; that's going to have a big impact. And the Quad Cities Chamber is all about keeping it QC, so we're encouraging Amazon to do as much business with our local companies and our local businesses as possible, to make the make this a Quad Cities project."