Iowa State Patrol: Pilot dead following fatal Adams County plane crash

CORNING, Iowa — Officials are investigating a plane crash that led to the death of one man Monday near Corning, says the Iowa State Patrol.
A plane took off from an airport in Adams County at approximately 12:38 p.m. with one man — the pilot — on board.
According to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the aircraft hit a power line during takeoff. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
