Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Des Moines Tuesday night.

The Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to Indianola and Evergreen Avenues just before 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a male motorcyclist with critical injuries. According to preliminary evidence, the scene indicates the motorcycle and a passenger crashed within the intersection.

This is a developing story. Once we learn more we will update you on air and online.