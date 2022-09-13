Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Des Moines Tuesday night.
The Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to Indianola and Evergreen Avenues just before 9:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders found a male motorcyclist with critical injuries. According to preliminary evidence, the scene indicates the motorcycle and a passenger crashed within the intersection.
This is a developing story. Once we learn more we will update you on air and online.
