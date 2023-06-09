City of Des Moines conducts survey on alternative designs for Locust Street, Grand Avenue

Survey questions cover topics ranging from the number of turn lanes, the inclusion of a bus lane and more.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is looking for your feedback on the future of Grand Avenue and Locust Street.

In July, the city's engineering department detailed the findings of a downtown walkability study conducted in 2017, along with potential changes that could be made as part of the Grand Avenue and Locust Street Conversion Project.

The goal of the project is to make Des Moines streets safer and more accessible. To do so, city engineers are determining the feasibility of converting both streets from one-ways to two-ways from 2nd Avenue to 15th Street.

The city reports it received thousands of comments related to the project. Now, the city is inviting residents to share their opinions on alternative designs.

"In addition to considering converting [the corridors] from one-way to two-way, there are several other amenities the City is considering adding such as a bus-only lane, cycle tracks, and bike lanes," the city said in a survey introductions.

Residents are asked to select the alternatives they believe would be the best fit. Survey questions cover topics ranging from the number of turn lanes, the inclusion of a bus lane and more.

A link to the survey is available here.