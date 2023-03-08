NW 86th Street open one way in each direction Thursday morning after shutting down due to gas leak, officials say

MidAmerican Energy crews will be on-site Thursday to excavate and repair the damaged pipe. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers in the area.

DES MOINES, Iowa — NW 86th Street partially reopened Thursday morning after shutting down Wednesday night due to a gas leak.

One lane northbound and one land southbound are open for traffic as of 8:30 a.m., according to the Clive Police Department.

The leak happened on NW 86th Street after a contractor hit a natural gas line during work. It shut down the road from University Avenue to University/Swanson Boulevard, police said.

A spokesperson for the city of Clive told Local 5 the main was shut off around 11:30 p.m.

"Crews worked through the night to flare off the excess gas in preparation for fixing the damage pipe," the statement says in part.

"We still encourage alternate routes, as there are vehicles and workers in the area," Clive police said on Facebook. "Drive slowly and slow down if you do find yourself in the workzone."

The Greenbelt Trail crossing at NW 86th Street has also been reopened as of Thursday morning.