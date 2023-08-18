2 killed in Dallas County crash Thursday night

​An Iowa State Patrol crash report says both individuals that died are still "waiting to be identified."

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Two people have died in a late-night Thursday semi crash along Interstate 80 in Dallas County, the Iowa State Patrol said.

A semi-truck was traveling east on I-80 near mile marker 111 when it "left the roadway" and hit a concrete barrier around 11:25 p.m. Thursday, a crash report says.

The semi "jackknifed", which caused the fuel tank to explode, trapping both people inside and killing them.

The crash is still under investigation.