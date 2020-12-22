DART schedule changes for Christmas, New Year's

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) announced changes to their bus service hours that will be in effect until New Year's Day. Here's a list of the changes:
- Thursday, Dec. 24 – Regular weekday service schedule until 8 p.m. Service ends at 8 p.m. and DART Central Station will close at 8:30 p.m. The Des Moines Area Religious Council Mobile Food Pantry will not be at DART Central Station.
- Friday, Dec. 25 – No DART service. DART Central Station and administrative offices are closed.
- Saturday, Dec. 26 – Regular Saturday service. DART Central Station is open, with regular weekend hours for customer service windows and schedule information phones.
- Thursday, Dec. 31 – Regular weekday service schedule. DART Central Station will close at 11 p.m. The Des Moines Area Religious Council Mobile Food Pantry will not be at DART Central Station on this day.
- Friday, Jan. 1 – No DART service. DART Central Station and administrative offices are closed.
- Saturday, Jan. 2 – Regular Saturday service. DART Central Station is open, with regular weekend hours for customer service windows and schedule information phones.
More information can be found at ridedart.com or by calling DART Customer Service at 515-283-8100.