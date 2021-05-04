2 motorcyclists killed in Des Moines crash; police searching for occupants of car involved

E 14th St is reduced to one lane both north and southbound Wednesday morning as travel is still restricted.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers with the Des Moines Police Department are investigating after a crash left two people dead and one injured at E 14th Street and E Washington Avenue Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5 three vehicles were involved in the crash: a car and two motorcycles. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There were three people riding the motorcycles, according to Parizek. A male driver died at the hospital while his female passenger died at the scene. The female driver of the second motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the car ran from the scene according to witnesses.

"Anytime there's a fatality, whether it's a crash or homicide or something, that's criminal. It impacts families hard," Parizek said.

As of Tuesday night, police believe excessive speed may be a contributing factor to the crash. Parizek noted there are a lot of skid marks along the street.

The area around the accident will be closed for about four hours, Parizek said.

"We've got a telephone pole that's been sheared off, so you could expect that this very well may impact the morning commute also," Parizek told Local 5's Eric Gooden.

Parizek also said folks need to be aware of motorcyclists and bicyclists as the weather gets warmer this spring.

"It's something we haven't seen on the roads for a long time. They're going to be back out if the weather gets nice," Parizek said. "We all need to take that extra second to maybe stop and take an extra look."