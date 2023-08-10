x
Missouri woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Decatur County, Iowa State Patrol says

72-year-old Brenda Jones, of Jameson, Missouri, was traveling south on I-35 near Lamoni on Wednesday when her vehicle entered the west ditch and struck a tree.
Credit: jteivans - stock.adobe.com

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — A Missouri woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

72-year-old Brenda Jones, of Jameson, Missouri, was traveling south on I-35 near Lamoni on Wednesday when her vehicle entered the west ditch and struck a tree around 5:40 p.m.

When Iowa State Patrol found Jones in her car, she was unresponsive. 

Emergency medical services attempted CPR on Jones, but their efforts were unsuccessful. 

