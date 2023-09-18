Police: 1 dead in pedestrian vs. vehicle interstate crash

Responding officers tried giving the victim life saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he then died.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the interstate, according to Des Moines police.

Police said they were called to the scene for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash around 5:20 a.m. Monday. The incident happened on I-235 northbound, near the Euclid Avenue exit.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with critical injuries. Police said the man was walking along the roadway.



Responding officers tried giving the victim life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he then died.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.