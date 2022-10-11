1 hospitalized in 'critical condition' after car vs. utility pole crash, police say

A car crashed into a utility pole near the 5300 block of Grand Avenue Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is hospitalized with critical injuries following a collision with a utility pole Thursday evening, Des Moines police said.

A car crashed into a utility pole near the 5300 block of Grand Avenue Thursday evening. The utility pole was split, and one person was transferred to an area hospital where they are in "critical condition," according to police.

At 4:47 p.m., DMPD tweeted that Grand Avenue is expected to remain closed in both directions for approximately two hours.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.