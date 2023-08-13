Polk County Sheriff's Office: Des Moines teen dies after truck rolls into ditch

Investigators believe the truck was traveling west on NE 86th Avenue when the driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager is dead following a rollover crash Saturday night, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The office received reports of an accident in the 3500 block of NE 86th Avenue in Ankeny just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they located a single truck on its top in the north ditch.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two teenagers were in the cab of the truck and another three teenagers were riding in the bed.

Based on witness statements and evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the truck was traveling west on NE 86th Avenue when the driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

One teenager died as a result of the accident. The four other teenagers were uninjured. Investigators believe the teenager who died in the crash was riding in the bed of the truck.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.