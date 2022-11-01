Motorcyclist dies after Sunday morning Des Moines crash, police say

This is the 18th traffic-related fatality of 2022 — and the ninth involving motorcycles.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 23-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday from injuries suffered in an early morning crash last weekend.

Des Moines police responded to a crash between motorcyclist Cole McBee and a 39-year-old female driving a car near Douglas Avenue and 27th Sreet shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.

McBee was "driving eastbound on Douglas Avenue at a high rate of speed," according to police. A car entering from 27th Street collided with the motorcycle.

Both McBee and the female driver were sent to area hospitals Sunday.

McBee was later transferred to an Iowa City hospital where he died early Tuesday morning, police say.

