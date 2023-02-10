DMPD: Motorcyclist was 'weaving through traffic' at high rate of speed before crash

Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen, and that an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw the motorcycle traveling fast before attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after "driving at a high rate of speed" on the city's east side.

Officers responded to E 38th Street and Hubbell Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a serious crash. First responders arrived to find a motorcycle and vehicle that had collided in the westbound lanes of Hubbell Avenue.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Garrett Lee Wiggins of Des Moines, but he died at the scene.

Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen, and that an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw the motorcycle traveling quickly before attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

"The motorcycle continued on at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic prior to the crash," DMPD said in a Monday update.

Everyone in the vehicle — two adults and one child — were uninjured in the crash.