3 killed in Wright County semi-truck vs. car collision, Iowa State Patrol says

HOLMES, Iowa — Three people are dead following a crash between a car and a Mack semi-truck in Wright County Tuesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The semi-truck, driven by 20-year-old Braxton Murphy of Eldora, and a 2007 BMW carrying 27-year-old Jorge Lopez and two others collided.

Everyone in the pedestrian vehicle, including Lopez, was dead before first responders arrived on the scene, the report claims. Murphy sustained minor injuries.

The names of the others in the vehicle have not been released at this time.

Clarion fire and EMS crews, Wright County first responders and more assisted in responding to the crash.

