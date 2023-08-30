Iowa State Patrol: Motorcyclist dies in Fort Dodge crash Tuesday afternoon

A straight truck was traveling south on Johnson Avenue when it entered the intersection with Highway 20, failing to yield to an incoming motorcyclist.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Fort Dodge on Tuesday, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A straight truck was driving south on Johnson Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday when it entered the intersection with Highway 20, "failing to yield" to an incoming motorcyclist traveling east, the report says.

The motorcycle collided with the side of the straight truck, ejecting the motorcyclist, 74-year-old Daniel Brown of Webster City.

Brown was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the straight truck reported no injuries.