Iowa State Patrol: Motorcyclist dies in Fort Dodge crash Tuesday afternoon

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Fort Dodge on Tuesday, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
A straight truck was driving south on Johnson Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday when it entered the intersection with Highway 20, "failing to yield" to an incoming motorcyclist traveling east, the report says.
The motorcycle collided with the side of the straight truck, ejecting the motorcyclist, 74-year-old Daniel Brown of Webster City.
Brown was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the straight truck reported no injuries.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.