Monday morning crash in Granger kills 1, injures 2 others

GRANGER, Iowa — A person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Granger on Monday.

A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 at 9:10 a.m. when it turned west onto Broadway Street and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle, an Iowa State Patrol crash report says.

The oncoming car crashed into the semi.

75-year-old Larry Don Adams of Boone was pronounced dead at the scene.