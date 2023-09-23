x
Iowa State Patrol: 1 person dead after crash in Guthrie County

A second person was transported to a local hospital with "severe injuries".
Credit: TEGNA

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash in Guthrie County Friday night, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

60-year-old Kelly Polson, of Audubon, was driving west on Highway 44 west of Koala Avenue when she crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle around 9:50 p.m. Friday. 

Polson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car sustained "severe injuries" and was transported via Life Flight to a local hospital. 

