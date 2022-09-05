Hampton, Iowa: Union Pacific train derails Monday morning, none injured

No train crew was hurt in the incident. The cause of the derailment has not been determined.

HAMPTON, Iowa — A Union Pacific train derailed early Monday morning in Hampton, Iowa, impacting approximately 44 train cars and spilling asphalt into a creek.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday over a bridge near Otter Creek, according to a Union Pacific statement. The train was carrying mixed cargo.

Union Pacific says the spilled asphalt has since been contained, but hazmat teams and emergency response crews are still on the scene as of Monday afternoon.

