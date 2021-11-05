Police: Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Des Moines

MLK Jr. Parkway will be closed between Hickman and Prospect Roads for several hours, DMPD says.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a head-on crash on MLK Jr. Parkway Friday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the accident south of MLK Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road just before 1 p.m. following multiple calls about a serious crash.

One person died at the scene and first responders took two people to the hospital. DMPD did not say what condition those two were in.

MLK Jr. Parkway will be closed between Hickman and Prospect Roads for both north and southbound travelers while DMPD's Traffic Unit investigates the crash.

Police said the closure will remain in place for "several hours."