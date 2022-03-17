Head-on collision in Clinton County leaves 4 dead, 1 seriously injured

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, a car traveling westbound on Highway 136 crashed head-on into an eastbound minivan.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed and one was seriously injured in a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 136, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the fatal incident happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 4100 block of Highway 136. A preliminary investigation revealed a car traveling westbound struck a minivan traveling eastbound.

As a result of the collision, both drivers and two of the minivan's passengers died. Three of the four killed were not wearing seatbelts, according to the minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

A third passenger in the minivan who was wearing a seatbelt suffered serious injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital and later transported to a state hospital for a higher level of care.

Police said the names of those involved in the collision were being withheld as of Thursday morning pending family notification.