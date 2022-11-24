x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says

The second driver reported no injuries, according to a crash report.
Credit: Adobe Stock

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound. 

Leth was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The second driver reported no injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest. 

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Des Moines Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE 14th St.

Before You Leave, Check This Out