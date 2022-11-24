1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says

The second driver reported no injuries, according to a crash report.

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.

Leth was pronounced dead at the scene.

