I-35 northbound blocked north of Williams

Freezing rain in north central Iowa is causing issues on the roads.
A crash on Interstate 35 north of Highway 20 between exits 147 and 151 is blocking the road and causing delays. There are a number of other, smaller crashes, happening in central and northern Iowa.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook Thursday morning saying roads were 100% ice-covered.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, roads are partially covered in snow or ice for a majority of north central Iowa. Road conditions north of the metro will improve throughout the morning, though the threat for dangerous roads will continue until the sun comes up.
Polk County roads should remain clear Thursday morning.
