Westbound I-80 detour, double semi accident

A detour is in place on westbound I-80

IOWA, USA — Westbound lanes of I-80 between Adair and Casey are closed at this hour after a double semi crash around 4:30 this morning.

A detour is in place, please proceed with caution and give yourself extra time if you're headed west this morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a westbound semi lost a tire while traveling, then veered into a parked semi at a rest area. Both semis then caught on fire. Crews are on the scene cleaning up the accident.