I-80 blocked near Newton due to jackknifed semi

The accident is causing delays on westbound I-80 between exits 168 and 164.

NEWTON, Iowa — Westbound I-80 is blocked near Newton due to a jackknifed semitrailer, according to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

As of 5:27 p.m. Thursday, ISP is reporting a 11-minute delay between Iowa Speedway Drive (exit 168) and IA 14 (exit 164).

Virtually all of Iowa will pick up at least a little snow, but the highest totals are expected in the eastern half of the state where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight.

Along with the usual slick roadways, blowing snow could reduce visibility, especially in rural locations. Snow will gradually come to an end late Thursday evening from west to east.

