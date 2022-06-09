Ingersoll becomes one-way westbound street as construction continues

The lane changes are expected to continue throughout late October, as crews anticipate finishing the transformational project which first began in 2020.

Traffic on Ingersoll Avenue will look different starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, as construction for the Ingersoll Streetscape Project wraps up this fall.

Ingersoll will become a westbound one-way street, with eastbound lanes closed for traffic. Cars headed downtown must detour south and use Grand Ave instead.

According to a press release, the lane changes are expected to continue throughout late October, as crews anticipate finishing the transformational project which first began in 2020.

Once the project is complete, it will mirror the reconstruction that happened on the south side of the street. Visitors can expect a bike lane, pedestrian zone, parking spaces and flower beds.

All businesses on Ingersoll between Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and 28th Street will remain open as construction continues.