Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident on eastbound I-235 Saturday, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after an accident on Interstate 235 Saturday evening, according to Des Moines police.

Police first reported they were on the scene of the accident at the 31st Street exit on eastbound I-235 around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The crash caused lane reductions on both eastbound and westbound I-235.

In a statement to Local 5, a spokesperson for Des Moines police said a pickup truck going westbound had a front tire break free.

Witness statements and other evidence indicate that the tire bounced into the opposite lanes, knocking a 44-year-old man off of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle then slid to the south shoulder and caught fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, the motorcyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition.

DMPD's traffic unit closed eastbound lanes around 5:20 p.m. Saturday to investigate the crash, causing significant traffic delays. The road reopened for traffic around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The technical investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

