Iowa DOT to start construction project affecting Highway 65 near Pleasant Hill

Work is expected to last for three months, leaders said.
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A heads up if you're planning to drive on an east metro highway.

Starting Thursday, Iowa DOT crews will reduce Highway 65 near the East University Avenue exit to two lanes for repairs to the bridge over Oakwood Drive. 

As a result, the northbound exit ramp and southbound entrance ramp for Highway 65 to East University will be closed for about six weeks, Pleasant HIll Police said. They posted a picture of the affected area on Facebook.
Officers said there will be detours. The project is expected to take three months to finish,

