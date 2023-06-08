1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday night crash in Creston, Iowa State Patrol says

CRESTON, Iowa — One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Creston on Saturday, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
A car was traveling south at a high rate of speed on North Sumner Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when the driver lost control near the intersection of Sumner and Howard Street.
The car left the road and hit a parked vehicle, before vaulting and hitting two houses.
Both the driver and a passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported by helicopter to a local hospital. The male passenger later died of his injuries.
The names of the driver and passenger have not yet been released.
