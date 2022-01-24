x
Iowa State Patrol lieutenant calling for law change after patrol car hit during snowstorm

Lt. Dana Knutson wants a change to allow law enforcement to write down the license plates of cars that don't move over for vehicles with flashing lights.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol lieutenant is calling for stricter laws after his car was hit by a tractor-trailer during a snowstorm

Local 5's ABC affiliate KCRG 9 reports Lt. Dana Knutson is calling for an expansion to Iowa's "Move Over" law, which requires drivers to move over and slow down when passing a vehicle with flashing lights. 

Knutson is pushing for a change that would allow emergency personnel to write down the license plates of cars that don't move over. 

"When we're on the side of the road, we can't take enforcement action with those cars that we have close calls with, but if we get a license plate number or something like that, we would be able to track down that owner and then the owner's responsible for providing the name of the driver to us," Knutson told KCRG.

He hopes legislators will eventually change the law -- making a violation similar to blowing through a school bus stop sign.

