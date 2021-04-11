Pedestrian, driver identified in fatal Des Moines crash

The crash happened Sunday just before 5 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Hubbell Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Des Moines police.

Emergency crews arrived around 4:53 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 4500 block of Hubbell Avenue.

When crews got there, they found a man, now identified as 33-year-old Weston Bueford of Des Moines, dead at the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, police said Bueford was in the traffic lane when he was hit by the vehicle driving southbound on Hubbell Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 25-year-old Des Moines resident Richelieu Hayes.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. Driver impairment has been ruled out as a potential contributing factor.