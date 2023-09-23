Marshall County woman dies in tractor accident, sheriff's office says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is dead following a fatal tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Officials received a call about a person involved in a tractor accident in northwestern rural Marshall County just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been operating a loader tractor when it overturned, causing "serious injuries", according to a press release.
The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
