Marshall County woman dies in tractor accident, sheriff's office says

The victim has not been identified at this time.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is dead following a fatal tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Officials received a call about a person involved in a tractor accident in northwestern rural Marshall County just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been operating a loader tractor when it overturned, causing "serious injuries", according to a press release. 

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. 

The victim has not been identified at this time. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

