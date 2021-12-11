x
ISP: Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of I-35 near Williams, serious injuries reported

Part of southbound I-35 was blocked for several hours after a crash with serious injuries Friday morning.

WILLIAMS, Iowa — Southbound I-35 has reopened between exits 147 and 144 after being closed for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said serious injuries have been reported and "weather is possibly a factor."

Even with only light snow falling across much of the state, winds were gusting over 40 mph at the time of the crash, leading to blowing snow and a potential lack of visibility.

