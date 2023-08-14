x
1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Osceola, Iowa State Patrol says

OSCEOLA, Iowa — One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash in Osceola, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 

A car was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Scott Street when the car crested a hill and the driver lost control of the vehicle.  

The car entered the south ditch and rolled, coming to rest in a field. Neither occupant was wearing their seatbelt and both were ejected from the car. 

The driver, 24-year-old Dignan Forry, of Osceola, died of his injuries. The passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital.

