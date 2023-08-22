Motorcyclist dies following crash in Ottumwa, police say

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 34 and Venture Place around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A motorcyclist has died after an afternoon crash in Ottumwa, the Ottumwa Police Department said in a release.

Police believe 71-year-old James Coe was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 34 when the driver of a vehicle turned onto Venture Place from the westbound lane of Highway 34.

Coe died at the scene of the crash. The car's driver was not injured.

At this time, no charges have been filed as a result of the crash.