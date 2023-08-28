Polk County Sheriff's Office identifies teen who died in Aug. 13 crash

Investigators believe the truck was traveling west on NE 86th Avenue when the driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

ANKENY, Iowa — A 16-year-old from Des Moines was killed in a rollover crash earlier in August, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The office received reports of an accident in the 3500 block of NE 86th Avenue in Ankeny just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 13.

When deputies arrived, they found a truck on its top in the north ditch.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two teenagers were in the cab of the truck and another three teenagers were riding in the bed.

Based on witness statements and evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the truck was traveling west on NE 86th Avenue when the driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

One teenager died as a result of the accident: 16-year-old Gabriel James Martin of Des Moines. The four other teenagers were uninjured. Investigators believe Martin was riding in the bed of the truck.

This is an ongoing investigation.