1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines.
Police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt.
The name of the victim has not been released, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
