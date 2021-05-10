x
1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines

One person is dead after an early morning, one-vehicle crash near Des Moines' Drake neighborhood.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines. 

Police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt. 

The name of the victim has not been released, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

