1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines.

Police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt.