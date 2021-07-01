SE Corporate Woods Drive ramp to I-35 will close July 6-23

ANKENY, Iowa — The SE Corporate Woods Drive on-ramp to southbound I-35 will be closed from 8 p.m. on July 6 through 5 a.m. on July 23 according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The inside lane of southbound I-35 will also be closed at night and on the weekends during this time, but it will be open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Both closures are due to deck repairs on the railroad bridge over southbound I-35 at mile marker 88.3.
During the closure, there will be a marked detour route. Drivers will take I-35 northbound and exit at SE Oralabor Road, then turn left to get on the southbound I-35 on-ramp.
Iowa DOT said motorists should drive with caution, obey posted signs and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations double in work zones.
The dates and times of the closures are subject to change due to weather.