SE Corporate Woods Drive ramp to I-35 will close July 6-23

The on-ramp to southbound I-35 in Ankeny and the inside land of the interstate will be closed for repairs, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

ANKENY, Iowa — The SE Corporate Woods Drive on-ramp to southbound I-35 will be closed from 8 p.m. on July 6 through 5 a.m. on July 23 according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The inside lane of southbound I-35 will also be closed at night and on the weekends during this time, but it will be open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both closures are due to deck repairs on the railroad bridge over southbound I-35 at mile marker 88.3.

During the closure, there will be a marked detour route. Drivers will take I-35 northbound and exit at SE Oralabor Road, then turn left to get on the southbound I-35 on-ramp.

Iowa DOT said motorists should drive with caution, obey posted signs and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations double in work zones.