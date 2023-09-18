x
Story County Sheriff's Office: 1 dead, 2 injured after Saturday crash

Officials believe a pickup truck collided with a sedan after the sedan failed to stop at the intersection of 630th Avenue and 130th Street in Story County.
Credit: TEGNA

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and two more are hospitalized after a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office

Officials believe a car driving south failed to stop at the intersection of 630th Avenue and 130th Street around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, causing a pickup truck to hit the driver's side of the car.

The car's driver, 31-year-old Tanner Crooks from McCallsburg, Iowa, was declared dead on the scene. 

The car's female passenger and the truck driver were both seriously injured and airlifted to area hospitals. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

