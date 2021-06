According to the City of Ames, a train was derailed Thursday just east of Dayton Avenue. Several crossings are closed.

AMES, Iowa — A train derailed east of Dayton Avenue in Ames on Thursday, according to the city's Twitter account.

The tweet said the Duff, Kellogg, Clark and Hazel crossings are closed.

Alternate routes include Grand, 6th and Stange.

