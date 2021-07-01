x
US 6/Douglas Avenue closure rescheduled to July 9-12

U.S. 6/Douglas Avenue will be closed for repaving between Merle Hay Road and 30th Street in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. 6/Douglas Avenue will be closed for repaving between Merle Hay Road and 30th Street from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 9 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 12 according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers will follow a marked detour route using Merle Hay Road, Hickman Road and 30th Street.

Iowa DOT said motorists should drive with caution, obey posted signs and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations double in work zones.

The dates and times of the closures are subject to change due to weather.

