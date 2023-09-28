Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on northbound I-35, Iowa State Patrol says

Two Warren County deputy vehicles were hit around the 52 mile marker as officers assisted with traffic control.

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — People traveling north on Interstate 35 today may experience delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Iowa DOT reports that the road is blocked due to a crash near Exit 52, County Road G50, just 13 miles south of Cumming. As of 7:10 a.m., Iowa DOT reports a 10 minute delay.

Two Warren County deputy vehicles were involved in the crash, Sgt. Alex Dinkla tells Local 5. The cars were hit around the 52 mile marker as officers assisted with traffic control. No one was injured.

Dinkla said approximately a dozen semitrucks attempted to avoid the crash by taking an alternative route over a bridge; however, that bridge is currently closed for construction. Officials are working to get the semitrucks turned around.