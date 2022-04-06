Main break closes US 69 between Ankeny, Des Moines; repairs could take a week, police say

Highway 69, from Northeast 54th to Northeast 66th avenues, is closed for emergency repairs following a large water main break Wednesday.

ANKENY, Iowa — Following a large main break at about 10 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 69, a section of highway between Des Moines and Ankeny will be closed in both directions for emergency repairs, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The closure affects U.S. 69 between Northeast 54th and Northeast 66th avenues. Repairs were estimated to take one week to be completed, according to an announcement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detour routes

Drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 69 should instead turn right onto 54th Avenue, left onto 22nd Street, left onto 66th and finally right onto 14th Street.

Drivers traveling southbound on U.S. 69 should turn left onto 66th Avenue, right onto 22nd Street, right onto 54th Avenue and then left onto 14th Street to avoid the closure.

The closure also blocks off access to Polk County Public Works and the Polk County Sheriff's Office Headquarters from 14th Street. If you need to access those buildings, you will need to enter from 58th Street.

