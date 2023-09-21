Thursday morning crash causes traffic delays on eastbound I-80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on eastbound Interstate 80 caused significant traffic delays Thursday morning.
Iowa DOT reported up to 30-minute delays due to a multi-vehicle crash between the Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway exits.
The right shoulder was blocked by emergency vehicles, as was the entrance ramp from Grand Prairie Parkway onto I-80 eastbound.
Iowa DOT instituted a detour, encouraging drivers to get off at Ute Avenue.
