Thursday morning crash causes traffic delays on eastbound I-80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on eastbound Interstate 80 caused significant traffic delays Thursday morning.

Iowa DOT reported up to 30-minute delays due to a multi-vehicle crash between the Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway exits.

The right shoulder was blocked by emergency vehicles, as was the entrance ramp from Grand Prairie Parkway onto I-80 eastbound.

Iowa DOT instituted a detour, encouraging drivers to get off at Ute Avenue.