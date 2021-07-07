SE Corporate Woods Drive ramp to I-35 repairs delayed, closure extended

The on-ramp to southbound I-35 in Ankeny and the inside land of the interstate will now be closed until July 30, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

ANKENY, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from July 7, before the closure was extended.

The SE Corporate Woods Drive on-ramp to southbound I-35 will now be closed until July 30, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The ramp has been closed since July 6 and was originally planned to reopen July 23. The DOT said the delay is due to bad weather.

The inside lane of southbound I-35 is also closed at night and on the weekends but remains open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both closures are due to deck repairs on the railroad bridge over southbound I-35 at mile marker 88.3.

There is a marked detour route during the closure. Drivers will take I-35 northbound and exit at SE Oralabor Road, then turn left to get on the southbound I-35 on-ramp.

Iowa DOT said motorists should drive with caution, obey posted signs and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations double in work zones.

The dates and times of the closures are still subject to further changes due to weather.