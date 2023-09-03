Iowa State Patrol: Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash in Woolstock

The motorcyclist hit a truck's rear bumper while attempting to pass the truck, according to Iowa State Patrol.

WOOLSTOCK, Iowa — Two people are dead following a crash in Woolstock Saturday afternoon, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A truck was traveling east on 330th Street when the driver attempted to turn left onto Ida Avenue at around 3 p.m. Saturday. A motorcyclist tried to pass the truck as it was making the turn, striking the truck in its rear bumper.

The driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Eric Gustofson of Thompson, died of his injuries.

48-year-old Mindy Chandler of Waukee, a passenger on the motorcycle, also died in the crash.

The driver of the truck reported no injuries.