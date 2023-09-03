x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Iowa State Patrol: Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash in Woolstock

The motorcyclist hit a truck's rear bumper while attempting to pass the truck, according to Iowa State Patrol.
Credit: TEGNA

WOOLSTOCK, Iowa — Two people are dead following a crash in Woolstock Saturday afternoon, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A truck was traveling east on 330th Street when the driver attempted to turn left onto Ida Avenue at around 3 p.m. Saturday. A motorcyclist tried to pass the truck as it was making the turn, striking the truck in its rear bumper. 

The driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Eric Gustofson of Thompson, died of his injuries. 

48-year-old Mindy Chandler of Waukee, a passenger on the motorcycle, also died in the crash. 

The driver of the truck reported no injuries. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Motorcycle accident on Interstate 80 delays traffic, leaves 1 seriously injured

Before You Leave, Check This Out