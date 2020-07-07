WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Delta flight from West Palm Beach to New York LaGuardia had to land at New York's JFK after a mechanical issue Monday evening.
Forty-three customers were on board Flight 1076. The jet landed safely, and nobody was hurt.
It was first reported that a bird caused the damage to the aircraft, but the airline says the plane encountered a storm and sustained hail damage to its nose.
The airline says the plane will be out of service for a few days for repairs.
