Airport parking lots show stark contrast between travel at beginning of pandemic and now

The owner of Keck Parking on Fleur Dr. says they are currently at 50% capacity as spring travel picks up.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parking businesses, just like so many others, had a terrible time during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, things are starting to look up.

Roughly a year ago, cars weren't filling the parking lot of Keck Parking on Fleur Dr. across from the Des Moines International Airport.

Thom Wierenga, manager of Keck Parking, said they are now at half capacity and are bouncing back as travel resumes and vaccinations are being completed.

"The most uncertainty we had was 'When is it going to come back?" Wierenga said. "We always thought it would come back eventually. Folks are going to travel, question was 'When is it going to happen?' So, we're glad to see kind of the light at the end of the tunnel."

Keck Parking is open 24 hours a day and offers shuttles to and from the airport.