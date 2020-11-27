Des Moines International Airport sees slight increase in travelers during Thanksgiving week

The airport has seen about a 5-7% increase in travelers so far this holiday season compared to the last few months.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Though the has CDC urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, the Des Moines International airport says recent traffic has gone up.

The airport has seen about a 5-7% increase so far this holiday compared to the last few months, according to communications manager Kayla Kovarna.

"Here, we're anticipating about 10,000 people coming in through the terminal over the next ten days or so," Kovarna said.

However, she noted those anticipated figures are lower than in years past.

One of the people passing through the airport this week was Samantha Schepers, who was flying out of state to spend the holiday with family.

She said she felt at ease traveling through the building due to all of the added safety precautions that were in place.

"I like just knowing that when we come in face masks are required," Schepers said. "There were hand sanitizers, which was really helpful, right by the kiosk. Especially since you're touching a lot of things and a lot of screens."

Making travelers feel safe while traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the goals the airport is hoping to accomplish.

Signs reminding everyone to wear a mask or not to fly if you feel sick are posted throughout the building.

There is even a message played over the intercom reinforcing the message to remain safe. It says in part:

"Practice physical distancing when possible, and remember wearing a face covering and washing your hands frequently is the best way to reduce the spread."